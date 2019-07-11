The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Services
Minor-Morris Funeral Home
112 Richards St
Joliet, IL 60433
(815) 723-1283
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
337 S. Ottawa St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
337 S. Ottawa St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Gisella Warr Sims


1939 - 2019
Gisella Warr Sims Obituary
Gisella Warr Sims

Born: September 27, 1939

Died: June 19, 2019

Gisella Warr Sims was born September 27, 1939 in Chicago, IL. She was the eldest of Louise (Jones) and James Warr's five daughters She was a graduate of Wendell Phillips H.S. and the Cortez Peters Business School. Following school, she began working. In August of 1960, she married Allen Sims. After the birth of their second daughter the young couple moved to Joliet, where they lived for more than 60 years. Gisella and her family were active and vital members of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church during their entire marriage, raising their daughters, Cheryl Janeen (Miller), Cherise Bernadette (Johnson) and Briana Janise Sims.

Gisella is preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband and two eldest daughters and one sister, Paulette Warr Allen.

She passed away on June 19, 2019.

Gisella is survived by her daughter, Briana Sims; two sisters, Susan Warr and Phyllis Warr; six grandchildren, Porschia, Justin (Erica), Jasmine (Jacob) and Jordan Johnson and Cantrell and Chandler Miller; two great-grandchildren (Kingston and Kai'lani); nephews, Ivan, Corey and Brandon Allen and Marc Warr; two sons-in-law, Jeffrey Johnson (Donna) and Louis Miller; three God-daughters, Brenda Jones, Xhosa Burford , Pamela Bates-Ellis and many cousins and a large group of dear friends.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 337 S. Ottawa St., Joliet, IL. Memorial service at 11:00 AM.

Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.

112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283
Published in The Herald-News from July 11 to July 12, 2019
