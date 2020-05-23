Gladys Pinnick-Hayes



Born: January 19, 1931



Died: May 18, 2020



Gladys Pinnick-Hayes transitioned Monday May 18, 2020. Born January 19, 1931 to the late Charles Cox and Mayme Pinnick McCain in Braidwood,Illinois.



Preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Abraham Sommerville, Herbert and Nelson McCain, Sister Ida Fisher, son David Graham and infant grandson James.



Gladys leaves to cherish her children Douglas, Lawrence (JoAnn*) both of California, William, LuAnn both of Joliet, Markus of Texas, Reginald (Eloise) of Romeoville, and adopted son Robert Jordan of Joliet. Sisters Emma Ezell (Xavier*), Mary Alice King (James*) of Joliet, Martha Duria (Clifton Sir) of California, Charlene Jones of Fort Wayne, IN, Betty Arnold (James*) of Georgia and Mayme Woods-Young (Timothy) of Louisville, KY, Brothers Richard (Shirley) of Cleveland, Oh, David (Sheri Lee)of Joliet and Charles (Dora ) of Rockdale, Brother in law Michael Fisher, Sisters in law Laura McCain and Lenola Sommerville, Aunt Mary Martha Thompson, 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.



Services will be held at Minor-Morris Funeral Home on Saturday May 23rd, 2020 from 4pm-6pm. 112 S Richards St. Joliet, IL





