Glen W. Schulte
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his late Minooka residence.
Born in Joliet, Illinois the Son of the late Walter and Frances (nee Knupp)Schulte.
Beloved Husband of 46 years to the late Mariana Schulte (nee Egly); Devoted Father of Gregory (Mary) Schulte, Lynn (Jeff) Frieders and Bryan(Krista) Schulte; Proud Grandfather of Brooke, Melissa, Nina, Nick, Brandon, Anna and Sarah; Dear Brother of Richard (Roseann) Schulte, Dorothy (Ron)Colbert and Thomas (Ann) Schulte. Also left to mourn his passing are numerous nieces and nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Elaine and Nancy Francis.
Glen was known for his love and dedication to family, his greatest joy was being a Grandfather and spending time with his Grandkids. A distinguished Veteran of the US Army, Glen proudly served his Country from 1963 to 1969. An avid Gardener and Skilled Woodworker. He retired from ComEd Exelon Nuclear after36 rewarding years of service. Still wanting to share his expertise, Glen took on a "Second Career" as a Welding Instructor at WILCO, JJC and IVCC. A natural teacher, Glen possessed a wealth of knowledge and experience and was more than willing to contribute his knowledge to and for the greater good.
Visitation for Glen W. Schulte will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from2:00 to 7:00 PM at The Maple Funeral Home, located at 24300 W Ford Rd, Channahon.
Interment Private at Willard Grove Cemetery, Channahon. Expressions of sympathy maybe directed to River of Life Lutheran Church, Channahon. For information www.themaplefuneralhome.com