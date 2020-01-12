|
Glenn D. Ellena
Glenn Donald Ellena, age 89, of Joliet, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Alden Estates of Naperville.
He was born December 15, 1930, in Joliet, to Tony and Jennie (nee McComb) Ellena, and was a graduate of Joliet Township High School, Class of 1950.
He served with the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.
Glenn was a proud member of Carpenters Local Union #174. He was also a lifetime member of Cantigny Post #367.
As a young man, he enjoyed roller skating at Electric Park in Plainfield, driving fast and doing tricks on his motorcycle. He enjoyed roadtrips anywhere and would drive many miles to try a new restaurant. He was an avid bowler and a hobby euchre player until a few months ago. In his retirement years, he was a tinkerer who would repair bicycles, vacuums, chairs, and made sure that every stationary object had wheels on it. Glenn was devoted to his friend groups at McDonalds and Panera, and enjoyed mall walking at Louis Joliet Mall. He was a devoted husband and grandfather who spent his free time practicing math with the grandkids, teaching the little one's how to ride a bike, being adventurous, and as Grandpa's taxi. Glenn never missed a family event, always had a joke to tell and was dearly loved by all.
Surviving are his children, Bradley Wayne Ellena, Sandra (the late Jackie) Welch, John C. (Debra) Mair Jr., Robert (Polly) Mair, and Priscilla Lynch; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Naomi Joyce (nee Mackey) Ellena (March 24, 2011); three children, Patricia Bradley, Alexander Mair and Daniel Mair; great-grandson, Wayne C. Weimer; his parents, Tony and Jennie Ellena; brothers; Clarence, Harold, Charles, and Melvin; and sisters; Evelyn Macmillan and Adrienne Testa.
Visitation for Glenn D. Ellena will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd (at Essington Rd), Joliet, and will be followed by a time of Sharing at 4:30 p.m.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation and inurnment will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the United States Army and the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or Cantigny Post 367 would be appreciated.
For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
