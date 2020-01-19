|
Glenn Gaylord Hillesland
Born: April 20, 1923; in Mahnomen, MN
Died: January 12, 2020; in Ames, IA
Glenn Gaylord Hillesland passed away peacefully at The Israel Family Hospice House in Ames, IA on January 12. He was born in Mahnomen, MN on April 20, 1923, the second son of Torjels "T. M." Hillesland and Marie "Lottie" Falnes Hillesland. The family moved to the Flaskerud Homestead near Calmar, IA in 1925, where Glenn spent his youth.
Glenn attended primary school in a one-room schoolhouse in Conover, IA, the home of the original business establishment of William Cargill. In 1941, he graduated from Calmar High school, and in the following year enrolled in Iowa State College of Agriculture and Mechanic in Ames, IA pursuing a course in electrical engineering.
In 1943, Glenn entered the US Army and was sent to Army Specialized Training School in Raleigh, NC to learn the use of the newly developed proximity fuse for the U.S. Army. He served in the European War Theatre and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a Tech Sargent.
He returned to Iowa State College to complete his engineering degree. Upon graduation, Glenn was employed by Public Service Utilities in Joliet, IL.
He was united in marriage to Evelyn Posthumus on May 27, 1949 in Joliet. To this union, five children were born: David, Marie, Daniel, Annette and Eric. Evelyn passed away on March 3, 1983, and their son Daniel passed away on March 23, 1996.
On March 23, 1986, Glenn was united in marriage to Arnhild Hellka's in Joliet, IL. In August 1986, he and Arnhild moved to Ames, IA where he was employed by Iowa State University as an adjunct professor.
He was a member of Memorial Lutheran Church in Nevada, IA and belonged to the Ames Golden Kiwanis Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Evelyn, son Daniel and brothers Dalos and Harvey.
Glenn is survived by his wife Arnhild, brother Alton Hillesland (Ruthann), sister-in-law Goldie Mae Hillesland, children: David Hillesland, Midwest City, OK, Marie Hillesland, Valparaiso, IN, Annette (Bill) Edwards, Elmhurst, IL and Eric (Brenda) Hillesland, Plainfield, IL, three step children: yvor (Stein Erling) S rensen, Oslo, Norway, Ketil (Synn ve) Dalheim, Lillehammer, Norway and Torgrim Dalheim, Lillehammer, Norway, 13 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Bethany Life in Story City on Saturday January 25th at 12:00 noon. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am. The Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling the arrangements.
Burial will follow on Sunday, January 26that Calmar Lutheran Church and Cemetery at 1 pm in Calmar, IA.
In lieu flowers, contributions may be made to Israel Family Hospice House or Bethany Life Endowment.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020