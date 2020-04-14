|
GLENN R. MALONE, SR.
Born: July 27, 1950
Died: April 9, 2020
Retired Sergeant Major Glenn Ray Malone (USMC) was born on July 27, 1950 in Jonesboro, AR and went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020.
At a very young age, Glenn moved to Lockport, IL where he was raised and subsequently graduated from Lockport High School. In 1969, he was an Illinois State Wrestling Champ! After graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and retired after 19 years of service. Glenn returned to Joliet and worked at Statesville Correctional Facility until his second retirement. After his second retirement, Glenn enjoyed spending time with family and friends, working on cars, and venturing to new restaurants around the area. Glenn was a member of the local American Legion of Illinois Buffalo Soldiers Memorial Post 241, the Beacon Club, and an active member of the Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church. Glenn received salvation at Brown Chapel and was a member of the choir and regularly attended Sunday School.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George Lewis Malone Sr. and Geneva Milton (Cannon) Malone. He is also preceded by his brothers, Bernard McHenry, Ralph Malone, Maurice Malone, and his sisters, Evelyn Y. Cooper and Vivian McHenry.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Wooten) Malone; two sons, Glenn R. Malone Jr. and George A. (Shamika) Malone; three grandchildren, Glenn III, Gabrielle, and Grayson Malone, all of Joliet, IL; his siblings, Mattie Battle Malone of Leesburg, FL; Patricia Malone, Freddie Malone Thomas, George L. (Cornelia Jane) Malone Jr., his twin sister, Glenda Malone, all of Joliet, IL; and Retired Sergeant Major Preston (Diane) Malone of Stafford, VA. He is also survived by a special nephew, Andrew Malone and a host of other nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 14, 2020