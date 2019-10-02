|
Gloria A. Carugati
Born: July 17, 1936; in Joliet, IL
Died: September 22, 2019; in West Hills, CA
Gloria A. Carugati, age 83, of Canoga Park, CA passed away peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019, at West Hills Medical Center in West Hills, CA.
Gloria was born July 17, 1936 in Joliet, Il, the daughter of the late James and Jennie (n e Agazzi) Carugati.
She graduated from Providence High School Class of 1954, and St. Joseph School of Nursing in 1957. Upon graduation from nursing school, she headed to California and spent the next 42 years working in the field she loved, retiring in 1999.
She worked at the UCLA Medical Center for many years. During that time, she was the head nurse in the neurosurgery operating room, and later was assistant head nurse of the surgery department. She also worked with renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Rand doing research.
She loved music, dancing, college football, cooking Italian dishes and, above all, her canine friends. She adopted many rescue dogs throughout her lifetime, the latest Benny and Kelly.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Jennie Carugati, brother Jim Carugati, sister Norma Shepherd, and brother-in-law Donald Shepherd.
In the Joliet area she is survived by her sister Janet Barnhardt and brother-in-law Ed (Bud) Barnhardt, also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Surviving also is her family in California, including: Koreen and Dan Langstaff and Koreen's sons Dustin, Chad, and Cody. Kathy and Bob Milhauser and children Nick (Lindsay and their children), Mathew. (Shannon and their children), and Kristine (Jay Green and their children). Ken and Kim Ahlvin and children. Kevin and Emily Ahlvin and children. Karen and Bruce Newcomb. Jean Alexander, who was also her lifelong best friend. She had many dear friends in the Joliet area, including Monica Reider, Maureen Phillips, Jan Falk, and Patricia Neal (from New York, deceased).
Other good friends from California include Stephany and Gary Hale, Lisa Hale, Alice Adams, Patte Monaco, John and Jana Livings, Lee Santoro, Marilyn White, and Sharon Marshall (from WI deceased).
Per her wishes, there will be no service. She has donated her body to medical science at the UCLA Medical Research Center.
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019