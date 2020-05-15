Gloria A. Farkas
Gloria A. Farkas

Gloria A. Farkas, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Survived by her children, John (Michele) Farkas and Jackie (Jeff) Krebs; her grandchildren, John Farkas, Jim (Theresa) Farkas, Joe (Alyssa) Farkas, Julie (Joe) Blume, Emma Krebs, Donald Krebs and David Krebs; her great-grandchildren, Madison Farkas, Mackenzie Farkas, Chase Farkas, Jack Farkas, Charlee Farkas and Baylee Farkas; her step great-granddaughter, Isella Estes; her daughter-in-law, Gloria Farkas and her sister-in-law, Laurie Farkas. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, John D. Farkas (1989), her son, Gerald R. Farkas (2018); her parents Michael (Anna) Papesh and her brother, Michael L. " Mickey" Papesh.

Gloria was a lifelong resident of Joliet, IL. She met her true love John and were married February 11, 1950. They raised three children together, after her children grew up, she became a realtor and enjoyed working with her clients. Gloria loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gloria enjoyed life and lived every day to the fullest.

Private family services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet IL. Interment will be held at Saint Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials made in her name to the Will County Humane Society, 24109 W. Seil Road Shorewood, IL or the Alzheimer's Association will be appreciated.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com



Published in The Herald-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
