Gloria Alba Metrick
Gloria Alba Metrick (n e DeBenedetti), 90, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Carroll, IA with her daughter at her side.
She was survived by her children, Gloria Ann (David) Slomczynski and Edward Joseph Metrick; her sister, Joann (the late Richard) Egdorf; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Jerome Metrick; her sisters Louise (the late William) Kubinski and Lucille (Cyril); her brothers, Andr and Raymond; and her parents, Joseph and Eleanor (n e Govoni).
Gloria's last great adventure will be marked with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 710 W. Marion St., Joliet, IL, on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Per Gloria's request, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no visitation. Fred C. Dames Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on June 12, 2019