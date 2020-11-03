Gloria Czyz
Born: December 23, 1942; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 25, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Gloria Czyz, age 77, 42-year resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away on October 25, 2020 in Joliet, IL. She was born December 23, 1942 in Chicago, IL
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Eugene Czyz; her loving children, Steven (Denise) Czyz and Jeff Czyz; and her adoring granddaughters, Amanda and Carly Czyz. fond aunt and dear friend to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Pucel and Delores Lee and her siblings.
She worked for the Village of Plainfield as a receptionist and sold Avon cosmetics. She enjoyed jewelry, antiques, camping and traveled extensively. She dedicated her life to taking care of her husband, Eugene and spoiling her granddaughters.
For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association
or to Alzheimer's Association
.
Memorial Visitation will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020, 5:00-8:00 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing requirements.
Private Memorial Service will be held.
For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com