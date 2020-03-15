|
|
Gloria Ellen Moore
nee Bergman
Born: December 23, 1927; in Upsala, MN
Died: March 12, 2020; in Dwight, IL
Age 92, of Braidwood, IL passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Heritage Heath in Dwight, IL.
Born on December 23, 1927 in Upsala, MN to the late Axel and Ellen Bergman. She was the valedictorian of the 1945 class of Reed Custer High School, attended Joliet Junior College and graduated from Webster University in St. Louis, MO with a bachelor's degree in management.
At the time of her retirement in 1986, Gloria had been a Civil Service employee for 22 years. She married Robert E. Moore in 1947 and her greatest role in life was that of mother and grandmother. Gloria loved Braidwood and was a great historian as well as a strong supporter and charter member of the Braidwood Area Historical Society.
Surviving are her children, Bruce (Lupe) Moore of San Diego, CA, Starla (Jeffrey) Turnage of Lexington, SC, and Kerry (Leni) Scherer of Alton, IL; seven grandchildren, Christina Moore, Robert Moore, Rodger Moore, Teresa Vincent, David Vincent, Lauren Turnage and Robert Turnage; brother, LeRoy (Lois) Bergman of Moore Haven, FL; sisters, Elena (Harold) Hibler and Joan (the late George) Senko both of Braidwood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Axel and Ellen Bergman; her husband, Robert E. Moore; two brothers, Waldo (Sonny) Bergman and Donald Loren Bergman; and sisters, Yvonne Jean Bergman, Lillian Levi Williamson and Lorraine Pedretti.
Cremation rites have been accorded and private inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Braidwood.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to the Braidwood Area Historical Society, 111 N. Center St, Braidwood, IL 60408.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 15, 2020