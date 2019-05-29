Gloria L. Pillar



Born: September 15, 1931



Died: May 24, 2019



Gloria L. Pillar, age 87 of Joliet, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center with her family by her side.



Born September 15, 1931 in Joliet, Gloria Lou was a daughter of John and Esther (Burmeister) Knauer. She was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Central High School with the class of 1949. While spending time at the local Monday night hangout spot, she met Stephen Pillar and in December of 1951 they would marry in Saint Cyril Catholic Church. Together Gloria and Stephen would make a home and raise their family in Joliet. Her pride and joy was spending time with and taking care of her family, especially her grandson and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Stephen; son: Mark (Lorraine) Pillar; grandson: Doug (Nicole) Pillar and great-grandchildren: Ava and Easton Pillar.



Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters and one brother and seven brothers and sisters-in-law.



Per Gloria's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.



A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. Following the memorial visitation the family will then process to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood for a 2:00 p.m. committal service. Any guests who wish to attend are requested to arrive no later than 1:45 p.m.



Obituary and tribute wall for Gloria L. Pillar at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.