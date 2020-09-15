1/1
Gloria M. (Favre) Racchini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria M. Racchini

(nee Favre)

Age 90, of Shorewood, IL passed away peacefully at home Wednesday September 9, 2020.

She was born June 24, 1930 to the late Mary (nee Alliod) and Louis Favre in Chicago and was raised in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago.

She is the beloved wife of 69 years to Alfred "Fred" Racchini; loving mother of Carl of Greenbush, MI; Joanne Pavilon of Plainfield, IL; Joel (Cindy) of Edina, MN and the late Michael Racchini (2006); proud and devoted grandmother of Lauren Winiarski (Mark), Eric (Sarah) and Jacquelyn Pavilon; and Matthew, Christopher and Mark Racchini; and great-grandmother to Hazel and Everett Winiarski.

Mrs. Racchini retired from Plainfield High School after teaching there for many years. She and Fred instilled their love of travel in their family. Whether visiting her ancestral home in the Italian Alps or the summer cabin in the northwoods of Minnesota, the adventures were always focused on family, both immediate and extended. She left a legacy of celebrating her heritage and caring for the relationships that resulted from that heritage.

Gloria loved her pets and was an avid Chicago sports fan. She enjoyed the outdoors including fishing and passing on her mushroom foraging and berry picking traditions to future generations.

Funeral services for Gloria Racchini were held privately. Interment took place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Cornerstone Services. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory Joliet Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved