Gloria M. Racchini
(nee Favre)
Age 90, of Shorewood, IL passed away peacefully at home Wednesday September 9, 2020.
She was born June 24, 1930 to the late Mary (nee Alliod) and Louis Favre in Chicago and was raised in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago.
She is the beloved wife of 69 years to Alfred "Fred" Racchini; loving mother of Carl of Greenbush, MI; Joanne Pavilon of Plainfield, IL; Joel (Cindy) of Edina, MN and the late Michael Racchini (2006); proud and devoted grandmother of Lauren Winiarski (Mark), Eric (Sarah) and Jacquelyn Pavilon; and Matthew, Christopher and Mark Racchini; and great-grandmother to Hazel and Everett Winiarski.
Mrs. Racchini retired from Plainfield High School after teaching there for many years. She and Fred instilled their love of travel in their family. Whether visiting her ancestral home in the Italian Alps or the summer cabin in the northwoods of Minnesota, the adventures were always focused on family, both immediate and extended. She left a legacy of celebrating her heritage and caring for the relationships that resulted from that heritage.
Gloria loved her pets and was an avid Chicago sports fan. She enjoyed the outdoors including fishing and passing on her mushroom foraging and berry picking traditions to future generations.
Funeral services for Gloria Racchini were held privately. Interment took place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Cornerstone Services. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
