Gloria Mattei Watson
Gloria Mattei Watson, Age 91 years, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019.
She was born in Joliet and a life-long resident. She was employed for many years for the United State Dept. of Agriculture. She received a degree from Joliet Junior College in Culinary Arts and then taught Vocational Food Service at the Will Co Area Career Center. After her retirement she was an enthusiastic volunteer at the Joliet Area Historical Museum where she received a Volunteer of the Year Award. Gloria was a member of the American-Italian Cultural Society.
Preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Florence (nee Bowden) Mattei; her step-mother, Jean Mattei; her aunt, Eugenia "Jennie" Paluzzi and her brother, Otto "Harp" Mattei Jr.
Survived by her three daughters, Kathy (Deacon David) Hanneman, Laura Watson and Susan (Kevin) Nicklas. Three beloved grandchildren, Michelle, Michael (Kim) and Matthew Nicklas; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kurt Hoover officiating.
Inurnment Elmhurst Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gloria's name to the Joliet Area Historical Museum, 204 N. Ottawa Street Joliet, Illinois 60432, or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 would be appreciated.
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 7, 2019