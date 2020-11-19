1/1
Gloria Smith
92, of New Lenox, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at The Cottages of New Lenox. Gloria was born in Joliet to the late Joseph A. and Harriet (nee Blakemore) Edwards. Beloved wife of 68 years of the late Lawrence E. Smith (2016); loving mother of Leslie (Jerry Lee) Gingery and the late Terry L. Smith (1972); dear sister of the late Bessie Jean (late Walter) Pius; also survived by her and Larry's special caregiver and dear friend Sheri (Gene) Cochran. She was preceded in death by her and Larry's beloved dogs, Mandy, Snubbins, Rhett, and Coco. Gloria retired from Illinois Bell in 1985 after 26 years of service and then worked for Lindburg Construction. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and also a member Trinity Lutheran Church, New Lenox. In lieu of flowers Memorials in Gloria's name to Will County Humane Society would be appreciated. Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel 102 E. Francis Rd. New Lenox, IL 60451 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:00AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00AM. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery, Joliet. www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700 for info.


Published in The Herald-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kurtz Memorial Chapel
102 E. Francis Road
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-3700
