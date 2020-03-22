|
Gloria Tobolski
Born: April 17, 1928; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 18, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 91 of Joliet, and formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Rock Run Place Assisted Living in Joliet.
Born April 17, 1928 in Chicago, Gloria was a daughter of Stephen and Ann (Matloka) Grzymalski. She was raised and educated in Chicago and graduated from St. Mary of Perpetual Help High School with the class of 1946. Following graduation, Gloria attended DePaul University. She worked for Westinghouse Electric as an accounting clerk for twenty years until retiring in 1983.
On June 11, 1949, Gloria married John Tobolski, Sr. in St. Mary of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Together they made their home and raised their family in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood of Chicago. Gloria was a devoted Catholic who was a lifelong member of the Council of Catholic Women. She volunteered her time teaching religious education and helping at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. She also had the great honor of being recognized as St. Ambrose Catholic Church Women of the Year in 2006. Gloria was an avid reader and a wonderful dancer. She prided herself in being a progressive thinker and passed onto her children her strong conviction for equality. Gloria's most treasured times were with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Gloria is survived by her seven children: John Tobolski, Jr., Fran (Tommy) Dymek, Gloria Sendelbaugh, Stephen (Jill) Tobolski, Paul (Cheri) Tobolski, Andrea (Tom) Kemp, and Elizabeth (the late Peter) Dudak; thirteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; beloved cousins, dear brother and sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Ann Grzymalski; husband of 44 years until his passing in 1993, John, Sr.; sister: Cynthia Ecklund and brother, Donald Barton.
Per Gloria's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and she will be laid to rest with her husband in Resurrection Cemetery in Justice.
A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on a later date in St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made as gifts in Gloria's memory to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Rock Run Place for their care and kindness.
Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 22, 2020