Gloriann C. Sniegowski Wolf
Gloriann C. Sniegowski Wolf

Born: November 23, 1960

Died: October 16, 2020

Gloriann C. Sniegowski Wolf, 59, of Aurora, IL passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.

Born November 23, 1960 to Theodore and Luella (nee Fandrich) Wolf in Hazen, ND. She graduated from Hazen High School and attended ND State College of Science in Fargo before moving to Illinois. She practiced nursing as a pediatric home health care nurse and touched the lives of many individuals. Gloriann had many talents: quilter, crafter, nurse, caregiver, gardener, animal lover, inventor, woodworker.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Luella Wolf.

Gloriann is survived by her beloved husband Robert Sniegowski, her brothers, Gene (Nancy) Wolf and Gerald (Kim) Wolf of Hazen, ND, nieces, Melissa (Gilbert) Rakes and their children, Amanda (Lawrence) Dunn and their children, Krissondra Klop (fiancé Derek Kostelecky) and their children,nephew Ryan (Nikki) Wolf and their children, cherished friend Michelle Rodriguez.

Visitation Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont, IL. Funeral services Monday, October 26, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery.

Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com


Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
OCT
26
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
OCT
26
Service
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
