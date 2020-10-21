1/1
Goldie V. Fugett
1917 - 2020
Goldie V. Fugett

Goldie V. Fugett (nee Helmer) - Of Joliet, passed away at The Pointe Assisted Living of Morris, Friday, October 16, 2020. Age 103 3/4 years.

Survived by many nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, great-great nieces & nephews and great-great-great nieces & nephews who loved her very much!

Preceded in death by her husband Robert Fugett (1974) & several other family members.

Goldie was born January 28, 1917 in Bowdle, South Dakota to Otto W. and Josie (nee Ketterling) Helmer. She worked as secretary and office manager for the Federal Land Bank of Omaha in Bowdle, S.D. and at Dakota Aviation Co. in Huron, S.D. during W.W. II.

Goldie also contracted with the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy in training pilot recruits. She received her pilot's license along with radio and link training. Goldie was bookkeeper and secretary for Zinser-Backstrom Co. and Arbanas-Fugett Construction Co. Member of Judson Memorial Baptist Church, Volunteer with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Joliet and Friends of Salem Village.

People who knew Goldie, described her as an amazing, unique person, grateful, "One of a kind"! She loved her family & friends and was quite independent with strong convictions. She had conservative values. Always aware of current events, Goldie could discuss a variety of topics. She loved Jesus & was ready to meet Him face to face. The lives of people who knew Goldie were better because of her.

Funeral services will be held at Judson Church, 2800 Black Rd., Friday, October 23th  at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to services. Those in attendance please wear something red as it was Goldie's favorite color. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Instead of flowers, please direct memorials in honor of Goldie to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Judson Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral services under the care of Carlson-Holmqiust-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com



Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Judson Church
OCT
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Judson Church
