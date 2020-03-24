|
Gordon M. McCluskey
Gordon M. McCluskey, Age 84 passed away peacefully at his residence in Lockport, IL. A graduate of LTHS Class of 1953, then graduated IIT with a Civil Engineering degree. US Army Veteran 1954 to 1956, Gordon dedicated his life to public service, he retired in 1996 as a Lockport City Administrator giving 28 years of service, he went on to become a Lockport Fire Department Trustee as well as a Trustee for Canal & Trails Credit Union. He is a past member of the Lockport Moose Lodge 1557 and was an avid golfer. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth McCluskey; sons Jeff McCluskey and Mark (Christine) McCluskey; sisters Linda (Jay) Malvin and Shirley (Keith) Casler; sister-in-law Carol (the late Gary) McCluskey; grandchildren Nick (Melissa) Seeman, Mitch McCluskey and Max McCluskey; great grandchildren Aniston and Gavin Seeman, also many nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by his parents Marion and Evelyn (Cochran) McCluskey; brother Roger (Judy) McCluskey, brother Gary McCluskey; sister Virginia Cashman and brother Richard Whiting. Out of concern for family and friend's well-being due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private family gathering will take place at Goodale Memorial Chapel, 912 S. Hamilton St. in Lockport, burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet will also be private. Family will announce a celebration of Gordon's life in the near future. (815) 838-1533 (www.anderson-goodale.com)
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 24, 2020