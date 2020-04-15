|
Grace Lubich
Grace Lubich (nee Militello), Age 98 years, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at home.
She was a life-long member of the Church of St. Anthony.
Preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Lubich; her parents, Carl and Josephine Militello; her brother, Pete (Marge) Militello and her sister, Rose (Ed) Lesh.
Survived by her son Joe Lubich; her nieces and nephews, Carol Ryan, Debbie (Wayne) Gray, Judy (Hugh) Militello Zimmerman, Sandy (Frank) Zamber, Sherrie (Bill) Braband, Joanie (Dave) Wrath, Eddie (Tracy) Lesh, Patty (Jim) Andersen and Mark (Ann) Lesh.
Cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services. Inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Arrangements under the care of the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home and Crematory
For information (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.COM.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 15, 2020