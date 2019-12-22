|
|
Grace M. Dosher
Grace M. Dosher (nee Murphy), age 91, of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Monday morning, December 16, 2019. She was born April 19, 1928 to the late Bertha Louise (Huff) and Charles Robert Murphy in White County, IL, being raised in the Enfield and Burnt Prairie communities. On January 29, 1943, she married Charles Wayne Dosher in Missouri.
Grace is the beloved mother of Arthur (late Shirley), Larry (Sharon), Jenny (Rigo) Muniz and David (Terri) Dosher; loving grandmother of Ginger, Desi, Heather and Crystal, Charlie, Jason, Sara, Timmy and Justin, and David and Julie. She also leaves several great grandchildren as well as great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Minnie Hess, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, "Wayne", and her siblings.
Grace will be remembered forever by her family as a feisty woman with a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. She enjoyed life and was sharp until the end.
As it was Grace's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. Her family is planning a Memorial Service for a future date. Private inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 22, 2019