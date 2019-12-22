The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Dosher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace M. Dosher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace M. Dosher Obituary
Grace M. Dosher

Grace M. Dosher (nee Murphy), age 91, of Joliet, IL, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Monday morning, December 16, 2019. She was born April 19, 1928 to the late Bertha Louise (Huff) and Charles Robert Murphy in White County, IL, being raised in the Enfield and Burnt Prairie communities. On January 29, 1943, she married Charles Wayne Dosher in Missouri.

Grace is the beloved mother of Arthur (late Shirley), Larry (Sharon), Jenny (Rigo) Muniz and David (Terri) Dosher; loving grandmother of Ginger, Desi, Heather and Crystal, Charlie, Jason, Sara, Timmy and Justin, and David and Julie. She also leaves several great grandchildren as well as great-great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Minnie Hess, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, "Wayne", and her siblings.

Grace will be remembered forever by her family as a feisty woman with a great sense of humor and a heart of gold. She enjoyed life and was sharp until the end.

As it was Grace's wish, cremation rites have been accorded. Her family is planning a Memorial Service for a future date. Private inurnment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -