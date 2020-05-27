Grace Moroni
Grace Moroni

Grace Moroni, age 101, passed away peacefully May 24, 2020 at Our Lady of Angels.

Grace is survived by one daughter Diana (Donald) Palmer; one son Daniel J. (Helenann-deceased) Moroni; four grandchildren Donald (Patty) Palmer, Dana (Grove-deceased) Brame, Christine (Joe) Callans, and Jennifer Moroni; nine great-granchildren Nicole, Alexx, Jack, Scott, Brian, Megan, Jason, Stephanie, and Carrie; one brother Larry Almo and one sister Lucille Abbott.

She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel Moroni; one grandson Stephen Moroni; her parents Joseph and Alice (Piunti) Almo; one brother Lt. Richard Almo and one sister Roseann (Chelini) Rusina.

Grace was a member of St. Anthony's Girl's Club and CCW. She served as vice president of the PTA at Eliza Kelly School. She was a seamstress for Montgomery Wards and a clothes presser for Our Lady of Angels. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. In her retirement, Grace volunteered more than 700 hours at Our Lady of Angels.

Private services will be held for Grace at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home. Friends and family can view the service Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 12 p.m. by visiting her tribute wall at www.bgsfuneralhome.com and clicking on live webcast. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.



Published in The Herald-News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
