1/1
Grace S. Bachmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace S. Bachmann

Grace S. Bachmann, age 76, of Joliet, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Grace is survived by her brother Duncan (Allene) Bachmann; cousin Jeanne (Roger) Sahs; nieces and nephews Norman (Bev) Wetherbee, Stephen (Pam) Wetherbee, Laura Lee and Stuart Wetherbee, Lynn Bachmann, Sandra Bachmann-Burroughs, Michael (Tracey) Bachmann, Kimberly (Matt) LeBeau and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Eleanor (nee Macauley) Bachmann; sister Anita Wetherbee; brother John Bachmann and sister-in-law Carol Bachmann, and niece Sheryl Bachmann Sievert.

Grace graduated from North Central College. She spent the next 50 years involved in computer technology services as a programmer, technical writer and webmaster, retiring from Bachmann Business Communications in 2019.

Memorials may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice (www.joliethospice.org) or the animal rescue of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when social distancing is not required. For more information, 815-838-1533 (www.anderson-goodale.com)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Duncan and family, my deepest sympathy in your time of loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
john (Jack) diaz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved