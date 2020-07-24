Grace S. Bachmann
Grace S. Bachmann, age 76, of Joliet, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Grace is survived by her brother Duncan (Allene) Bachmann; cousin Jeanne (Roger) Sahs; nieces and nephews Norman (Bev) Wetherbee, Stephen (Pam) Wetherbee, Laura Lee and Stuart Wetherbee, Lynn Bachmann, Sandra Bachmann-Burroughs, Michael (Tracey) Bachmann, Kimberly (Matt) LeBeau and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Eleanor (nee Macauley) Bachmann; sister Anita Wetherbee; brother John Bachmann and sister-in-law Carol Bachmann, and niece Sheryl Bachmann Sievert.
Grace graduated from North Central College. She spent the next 50 years involved in computer technology services as a programmer, technical writer and webmaster, retiring from Bachmann Business Communications in 2019.
Memorials may be directed to Joliet Area Community Hospice (www.joliethospice.org
) or the animal rescue of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when social distancing is not required. For more information, 815-838-1533 (www.anderson-goodale.com
)