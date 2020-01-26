The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
815-744-4444
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
1500 Black Road
Joliet, IL 60435
View Map
Gracy Blaylock Obituary
gracy Blaylock

Nee: Cohely

Age 76, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

Survived by her husband Jerry Blaylock of Joliet; one son Robert Turner of Rosieclare, IL; one daughter Debbie (Dave) Piasecki of Channahon; son-in-law Terry Gough of Channahon; grandchildren Ryan and Nicholas Gough, Matt and Blake Piasecki and Tara Turner; sisters Sally Barnes, Mary Louise Robinson, Judy Swearinger and Sue Cleveland. Numerous nieces, nephews and special friend Jerry Berglin.

Preceded in death by her first husband James L. Turner; one daughter Loretta Gough; one son James A. Turner; parents Emerson and Esther (Piper) Cohely; two brothers Clayton Cohely and Edward Cohely.

Born in Borden Springs, AL, living in the Joliet area most of her life. She worked at Corner Stone retiring in 1998. Gracy's grandchildren were her life and she enjoyed spending time with them.

Funeral Services will be held, Monday, January 27, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag funeral Home.

Visitation Monday 3-7 p.m. Per Gracy's wishes cremation rites will be accorded after services.

In lieu of flowers memorial to the family would be appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
