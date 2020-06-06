Grant Chinoli
1951 - 2020
Grant Chignoli

Born: August 1, 1951; in Joliet, IL

Died: June 1, 2020; in Fort Myers, FL

Grant Chignoli passed away on June 1, 2020 in Fort Myers, FL at the age of 68.

Grant was born on August 1, 1951 in Joliet, IL to Louis C. and Bernice L. Chignoli. He graduated from Louis College and worked for the family business Grant's Hardware Co. and then as a residential Real Estate Broker. Grant loved golf, music and played in a local band named 163. His smile and laugh are something we will cherish forever. Grant was a loving man who was kind and had a huge heart. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, friend, son and brother. He will be deeply missed.

Grant is survived by his wife Janet M. Chignoli, daughters Cindi M. Gray and Wendi C. (Todd) Koleszar; granddaughter Paige M. Gray and grandsons Jacob A. and Tyler J. Koleszar; brother Louis G. (Cheryl) Chignoli and sister Catherine T. (Walter) Ballek; and mother Bernice L. Chignoli.

He is preceded in death by his father Louis C. Chignoli.

A private service will be held for Grant. The family thanks everyone for their words of sympathy and ask that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to St. Jude Research Hospital in Grant's memory.


Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 6, 2020.
