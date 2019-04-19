Gregory Anthony Baskin



Born: October 23, 1961



Died: April 11, 2019



Gregory Anthony (Alvin) Baskin was born October 23, 1961 in Joliet, IL. He was the beloved son of Ellen Baskin. Gregory departed his life suddenly atPresence St. Joseph Medical Center on April 11, 2019.



He graduated from Joliet Central High School. He was an adamant Chef. He enjoyed cooking; his favorite was making sweet potato pies. He enjoyed roller skating and helping others do odd jobs around their homes. Gregory served in the U.S. Marines Corp.



Greg was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; Roger (Annie) Gates, Sr.;great grandparents, John (Ellen) Baskin.



Greg leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, Elouise "Bay"; loving mother, Ellen Baskin; one loving son, Anthony Anderson (Constance) of Chicago, IL; two step-sons, Martel and Lemuel Terry; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; special brother and sister, Jeffery and Lavette James; five aunts, Alma J. (Rev. Charles) Croskery of Montgomery, AL, Cheryl Gates-Cooper,Linda Edwards, Beverly Dixon and Carol Sue Gates; two uncles, Elder Roger Gates Jr. (Lynette) and Kenneth (Rita) Atkinson; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews; a special aunt, Rose Sweeny (Aunt Judy) known to her as her "TickleBritches." A special cousin, Ruthie Seay of Mobile, AL; special friends, Erma Pinnick, Sara James, Pat Stewart, Jim Reuther, Preston Bradley and William Wells.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Pl., Joliet, IL.



Service at 11:00 AM, Eld. Roger Gates, officiating. Interment following at Abraham LincolnNational Cemetery, Elwood, IL



Minor-Morris Funeral Home, Ltd.



112 Richards St. (815) 723-1283 Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 19, 2019