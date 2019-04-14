The Herald-News Obituaries
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregory P. Blair Jr. Obituary
Gregory P. Blair Jr.

Gregory P. Blair Jr., age 34, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Gregory is survived by wife, Michelle Brown; his loving sons, Jayden P. Blair and Spencer M. Blair; mother, Gail L. (Bob Lucas) Nino; father, Gregory P. (Suzette) Blair Sr.; brother, Jeremy and Dawson Blair; sister, Alexis Nino; step-brothers, Michael and Frankie Roose; step-sisters, Nichole Roose and Porshe Roose; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by his grandmother, Ethel Fuhrman; and grandparents, Betty and James H. Blair Sr.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gregory's name to his mother, Gail Nino would be appreciated.

A celebration Gregory's life will begin on Monday, April 15, 2019 with a visitation at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road, Joliet, IL from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Per the family's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Obituary and tribute wall for Gregory P. Blair Jr. at www.tezakfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to:
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 14, 2019
