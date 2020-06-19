Grover Jarvis Elmore
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grover's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grover jarvis elmore

Born: June 25, 1935; in Rosston, AR

Died: June 15, 2020; in Lake of the Ozarks, MO

G. Jarvis Elmore, age 84, of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, formally of Joliet, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 25, 1935 to the late James Millard and Margaret (Jarvis) Elmore in Rosston, Arkansas.

Jarvis grew up in Joilet, Illinois and was a graduate of Joliet Township High School and Joliet Jr. College.

In 1957, he met and married Connie Robinson and lived 63 happy years together raising 4 children Cindy, Rob, Julie, and Jim.

Jarvis was a partner in JM Printers and later owned Jarvis office products in Joliet until retirement. Jarvis proudly served in the United States Army for 2 years post war in Germany.

He loved attending his families' activities and sports throughout the years. He learned to love flying and earned his private and commercial license and his instrument rating. In his retirement years, he enjoyed the lake life of fishing, boating, and meeting many new friends and becoming a member of the Camdenton United Methodist Church.

Jarvis is survived by his loving wife Connie Elmore; children Cynthia Rousonelos and husband William, Robert Elmore, Julie Naal and husband William Jr., and James Elmore. He was the beloved Papa to 7 grandchildren, Tyson, Tanner, Taylor, Nicholas and wife Tifany, Nicole, Madeline, and Emmie; and to 2 great-grandchildren Brooke and Gavin. Also surviving is his sister Rose Smith and husband Gene of Tennessee.

Jarvis was preceded in death by his parents James and Margaret; brothers James Elmore and Johnny Elmore; sister Jean Smyth; nephews Jae Elmore and Steve Smith; and niece Connie Sue Wentworth.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 pm, Friday, August 21, 2020 with military honors at 3:30 pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton, Missouri.

The family wishes to express a heartfelt thanks to Hospice Campasus and the VA for their love and care.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald-News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Service
03:30 PM
Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
1270 S Hwy 5
Camdenton, MO 65020
(573) 346-2090
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved