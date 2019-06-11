|
Guadalupe Dickey
Guadalupe Dickey, age 80. Passed away on Tuesday , June 4, 2019.
Survived by her children, Rose (John Hagerdorn) Chavez, Frank (Sheri) Dickey and Margaret Ann Dickey; eight grandchildren, Jaime Gonzalez, Tania (Jake) Garcia, Charla Ann Dickey, Connie Dickey, Amanda Dickey, Charles Dickey, Kyle (Gabby) Dickey and Jazmine Dickey; a great-grandchildren, Julie Garcia; her siblings, Robert Rivas, John Rivas, Ralph Rivas, Henrietta Wilhelmi, Vodinho Gohindo and Margaret Pina. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceded in death by her son, Charles; her parents, Antonia (Maria) Rivas.
Funeral services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 11:00AM. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on June 11, 2019