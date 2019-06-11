The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
815-725-0100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Farkas Funeral Home
3201 W. Jefferson St.
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Guadalupe Dickey Obituary
Guadalupe Dickey

Guadalupe Dickey, age 80. Passed away on Tuesday , June 4, 2019.

Survived by her children, Rose (John Hagerdorn) Chavez, Frank (Sheri) Dickey and Margaret Ann Dickey; eight grandchildren, Jaime Gonzalez, Tania (Jake) Garcia, Charla Ann Dickey, Connie Dickey, Amanda Dickey, Charles Dickey, Kyle (Gabby) Dickey and Jazmine Dickey; a great-grandchildren, Julie Garcia; her siblings, Robert Rivas, John Rivas, Ralph Rivas, Henrietta Wilhelmi, Vodinho Gohindo and Margaret Pina. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her son, Charles; her parents, Antonia (Maria) Rivas.

Funeral services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Wednesday June 12, 2019 at 11:00AM. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-News on June 11, 2019
