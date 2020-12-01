Guadalupe Rodriguez, Jr.
Guadalupe "Cheech" Rodriquez, Jr., age 80, of Crest Hill, IL passed away peacefully, Friday, November 27, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born August 16, 1940 in Cottula, Texas, he was the son of the late Guadalupe and Julia Rodriguez,Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the City of Chicago after 28 years as a police officer and detective working for both the Chicago Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Lupe was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who was also a scuba diver, a pilot who owned his own plane, a championship team roper, and a cattle rancher.
Guadalupe is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra D. (Montoya) Rodriquez; seven children, Rueben Rodriguez, Leticia (Peter) Elwood, Robert Rodriguez, Patricia (Robert) Lynn, Onalisa (Steven) Caine, Gina (David) Eshu and Anthony (Ivette) Montoya; ten grandchildren, Aubrey and Andrew Elwood, Meredith and Olivia Lynn, Kale and Penn Caine, Elise and Elias Eshu, and Alexander and Julian Montoya; two brothers, Erasmo (the late Olga) Rodriguez and Juan (Esperanza) Rodriguez; two sisters, Otilla (Donald) Turpening and Emma Nunez; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Belinda Carrillo and Esperanza (Jesus) Rodriguez.
Visitation for Guadalupe Rodriguez will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. Due to Covid-19, attendance will be limited to 10 persons at a time, face masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the American Heart Association
would be appreciated.
