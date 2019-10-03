|
|
Guadalupe Theresa Hargis
Born: December 12, 1928
Died: August 31, 2019
Guadalupe Theresa Hargis was born on December 12, 1928 in Lockport, IL to Francisco and Josephine Rodriguez. She went to be with her Savior on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Lupe lived a full life of 90 years. She attended St. Dennis School and was a graduate of Lockport Central High School. She was a homemaker for many years and later was employed at Argonne National Laboratory. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved life and family. Lupe enjoyed taking care of her home and family, traveling, playing cards and bingo.
She is survived and lovingly cherished by her brothers, Tony Rodriguez and Joe Rivera. Her children; Anthony Hargis, Richard (Coleen) Hargis and David (Denise) Hargis and was blessed with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert Hargis, sister Mary Richley, her daughter Rita Anne Pena, Rita's husband George Pena and her parents Francisco and and Josephine Rodriguez.
A memorial service to honor Lupe's life will be held October 12, 2019 at 10am at the Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, 200 W. Romeo Rd, Romeoville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lupe's favorite charity, .
Published in The Herald-News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019