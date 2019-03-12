Guadalupe Z. Franchini



Guadalupe Z. Franchini (aka Maria Guadalupe Zavala de Franchini), age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday March 8, 2019 surrounded by family.



She was born December 12, 1931, in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, Mexico and a resident of Joliet for forty-five years.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Magdaleno and Josefa (nee Cata o) Zavala; husband Carlos O. Franchini; two brothers, Gerardo Zavala and Miguel Zavala; son, Miguel Angel; daughter, Monica (Juan Antonio) Nieves; and grandsons, Carlos A. Hern ndez, Ruben R. Franchini and Gerardo Franchini.



Guadalupe is survived by her daughters, Laura (Juan) Tinoco, Guadalupe (Mateo) Guerrero, Elizabeth (Salvador) Nevarez, Martha (Michael) Suarez, Cristina (Mike) Casillas; her sons, David (Maria), Carlos (Yolanda), Leoncio, Ruben (Rosamaria), Felipe (Guadalupe), Jorge (Ayfa), Miguel (Maria) Franchini; and about ninety grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Our family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Joliet Area Community Hospice for the loving care of our mom.



Visitation for Guadalupe Z. Franchini will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Delgado Funeral Chapel, 400 Landau Ave., Joliet, IL. Live Visitation Webcasting also available on-line for details call (815) 774-9220.



Funeral Services will be held on from Delgado Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 205 E. Jackson St, Joliet, IL for a mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be celebrated at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1320 E. Cass St., Joliet. Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary