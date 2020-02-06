The Herald-News Obituaries
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
205 E. Jackson St
Joliet, IL
View Map
Guillermo W. Guajardo


1927 - 2020
Guillermo W. Guajardo Obituary
Guillermo W. Guajardo

Guillermo W. "Willie" Guajardo, age 92 years young, peacefully passed to eternal life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Born in Mercedes, TX on November 19, 1927, he was a lifelong resident of Joliet. He was previously employed at GAF Corp and Alumax, and in retirement enjoyed driving for Boban Brothers and Bibian Brothers. Willie loved reading, listening to music, gardening, sitting outside in hot weather, and watching Cubs games. He will be remembered as a humorous, loving and gentle man.

Willie is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Celia "Woman" (Iniguez) Guajardo; his children, Jaime (Rosie) Guajardo, Camelia "Kim" (John) Mares, Alicia "Lizzy" Stogsdill, Velia (Willie) Lara and Rachel Warning; grandchildren, Jaime (Jenna) Guajardo, Jr., Michelle (David) Lopez, Jennifer "Jenna" (Engelbert) Guajardo-Duran, John (Katelyn) Mares, Alex Mares, Daniel Guajardo, Amanda and Brett Stogsdill, Billy (Sophia) Lara, Blanca and Melissa Lara, and Greg and Andrea Warning; and great-grandchildren, David Jr., Sebastian, Makayla, Elayna, Madisyn, Maxwell, Gabriel, Elijah, Jayla Jane and Jianna "Gigi".

He was preceded in death by his sons, Antonio and Reynaldo "Rey" Guajardo; and his daughters, Clarita "Clara" Guajardo and Sarah Jane Rodriguez.

Visitation for Guillermo Guajardo will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 12:00 Noon until 6:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home chapel to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 205 E. Jackson St., Joliet, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
