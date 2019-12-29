The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-8697
Gwendolyn Techman
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
Gwendolyn M. Techman


1938 - 2019
Gwendolyn M. Techman
Gwendolyn M. Techman

Gwendolyn M. Techman (nee Mancini) age 81 late of New Lenox, IL. Gwen passed away peacefully at her home December 26, 2019.

She is survived by her husband Donald Techman, daughter Christine (Bruce) Bromberek, grandsons Dominic & Orlando and many nieces & nephews.

She is preceded in death by sisters Carol Formentini and Joyce Gray.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , J.D.R.F. or . Funeral Service Monday 6:00 PM at the Hickey Memorial Chapel 442 E. Lincoln Hwy. New Lenox, IL.

Interment will be private.

Visitation Monday 2 - 6 PM.

For more information or online register visit hickeyfuneral.com or call 815-485-8697.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 29, 2019
