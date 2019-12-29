|
|
Gwendolyn M. Techman
Gwendolyn M. Techman (nee Mancini) age 81 late of New Lenox, IL. Gwen passed away peacefully at her home December 26, 2019.
She is survived by her husband Donald Techman, daughter Christine (Bruce) Bromberek, grandsons Dominic & Orlando and many nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by sisters Carol Formentini and Joyce Gray.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , J.D.R.F. or . Funeral Service Monday 6:00 PM at the Hickey Memorial Chapel 442 E. Lincoln Hwy. New Lenox, IL.
Interment will be private.
Visitation Monday 2 - 6 PM.
For more information or online register visit hickeyfuneral.com or call 815-485-8697.
Published in The Herald-News on Dec. 29, 2019