Habeeb (Roger) Dunn-El



Born: December 27, 1948



Died: June 10, 2019



Habeeb (Roger) Dunn-El age 70 of Lafayette, Indiana and formerly of Joliet, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East with his family by his side.



Born Roger L. Dunn in Yazoo, Mississippi on December 27, 1948. Roger L. was a son of Harvey L. Dunn and Elizabeth Butler. He was raised and educated in Joliet and graduated from Joliet Central High School with the class of 1966. Following High School, Roger went on to attend Roosevelt University and earned his bachelor's degree in social work and psychology. He then attended Governors State University to pursue his master's degree. Habeeb dedicated his working career as a counselor to the homeless community helping them find housing and working on debt management until retiring in 2014.



Habeebs other passion was education. He studied various religions to enrich his life, but it was the Holy Bible that spoke to him most. Habeeb was the Apostle and Pastor of Antioch Church of Restoration in Lafayette and loved to educate anybody who wanted to learn. Habeebs number one love was his family who will miss him dearly.



Survivors include his wife, Sandra Kaye; children: Asmar Q., Roger L., George, Shanika, Keith and Kenneth; sisters: Christina Dunn Myers, Catherine Jointer, Louise Henderson, Claudia Butler and Mary Collins; brother: Arthur Henderson; special nephew: Christopher Myers, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews.



Habeeb is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, John (Dorothy) Henderson, Tommy (Betty) Henderson, Harvey L. Dunn, Willie J. Dunn, Anthony Dunn and James R. Henderson.



Family will receive friends on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Tezak Funeral Home, 1211 Plainfield Road in Joliet. The funeral service will follow on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Tezak Funeral Home. Pastor James Foster will officiate.



Habeeb will be laid to rest in Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet.



Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Habeeb's memory to the family for their distribution.



Published in The Herald-News on June 14, 2019