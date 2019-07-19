Hallie S. Price



Hallie S. Price (nee Nickel), age 80, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.



Survived by her husband, Thomas Price; her son Greg (Pam) Taylor; her three grandchildren, Cassidy Cotham, Ashley (Boyce) Hickman and Hannah (James) Rayhorn; her three great-grandchildren, JT Rayhorn, James Hickman and Aimee Rayhorn; her brother Mike (Pam) Nickel and her best friend of over 50 years Mary Stevens. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.



She is preceded in death by her son, Scott Taylor; her parents Fred (Doris) Nickel; her brother Donald Nickel; her sisters, Penny Nickel (in infancy), Jane Ginter and Jerri Greenwood.



Hallie was born in Joliet, IL on May 26, 1939. She was a member at Crossroads Christian Church in Joliet, IL. She was the most loving, kindest, sweetest person. She put everyone first. She was an avid gardner and recently found a love for watching the Chicago Cubs.



As it is the familys request, please dress comfortable!



Visitation will be held at the Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St. Joliet, IL 60431 on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. At is was Hallie's request, cremation rites will be accorded following services. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park at a later date.



For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com Published in The Herald-News on July 19, 2019