Hans J. Holz
Hans J. Holz, age 89 passed away peacefully Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Senior Star in Romeoville where he resided. A Korean War Veteran, he served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955.
Hans is survived by his loving children Peter (Karyn) Holz, Stephen Holz, Werner (MaryEllen) Holz, Gisela (David) Mosiman, Erika (David) Drajeske and Rose (Eric Buhs) Holz; 12 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 1 brother, Otto Holz and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Sonja Holz, his parents Otto and Margarete Holz, and 2 sisters. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 8 pm at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. Funeral Monday July 8, 2019 9:30 am from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Romeoville for a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on July 5, 2019