The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Church
Romeoville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HANS HOLZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HANS J. HOLZ


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HANS J. HOLZ Obituary
Hans J. Holz

Hans J. Holz, age 89 passed away peacefully Tuesday July 2, 2019 at Senior Star in Romeoville where he resided. A Korean War Veteran, he served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955.

Hans is survived by his loving children Peter (Karyn) Holz, Stephen Holz, Werner (MaryEllen) Holz, Gisela (David) Mosiman, Erika (David) Drajeske and Rose (Eric Buhs) Holz; 12 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 1 brother, Otto Holz and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Sonja Holz, his parents Otto and Margarete Holz, and 2 sisters. Visitation Sunday from 3 to 8 pm at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Dr., Romeoville, IL 60446. Funeral Monday July 8, 2019 9:30 am from the funeral home to St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Romeoville for a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow Resurrection Cemetery in Romeoville. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to St. Andrew the Apostle Parish appreciated.
Published in The Herald-News on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
Download Now