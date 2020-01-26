The Herald-News Obituaries
|
Harold Edward Kraske Jr. Obituary
Harold Edward Kraske, Jr.

Harold Edward Kraske, Jr. passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet,IL.

He was born on June 21, 1940 the son of the late Harold E. and Mildred (Hoffman) Kraske. Harold graduated from St. Raymond Grade School and Joliet Catholic High School. He served six years in the Army Reserve and is a member of the American Legion, The Rivals Club and the Fairlane Club. Harold was a parishioner of the Holy Cross Catholic Church and was a member of their choir. He enjoyed stock car racing as well as antique cars and shows. He worked at Ollie Hastard Standard Service Station for many years and retired from Commonwealth Edison after 37 dedicated years as an underground machine operator.

Harold is the devoted and loving husband of 53 years to Patricia (nee Aroch) Kraske; brother-in-law, Ronald Koren, Sr.; several nephews, Ronald (Carolyn) Koren, Jr., Eddie (Jan) Koren, Rick (Missy) Koren; niece, Vicki Koren; and many great-nieces and nephews also survive.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Joan (Kraske) Koren.

Funeral Services for Harold Edward Kraske Jr. will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. from the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, IL to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 416 N. Chicago Street, Joliet, IL where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be held privately by the family.

Visitation will be held on WEDNESDAY MORNING from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Anti-Cruelty Society, 169 W. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60654 or PAWS Chicago, 1997 W. Clybourn Ave., Chicago, IL 60614 would be appreciated.

For more information please call 815-741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in The Herald-News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
