Harold J. Brady


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harold J. Brady Obituary
Harold J. Brady

Born: March 19, 1933

Died: March 6, 2019

Harold J. Brady, born March 19, 1933 at age 85, passed away on March 6, 2019.

He was a Navy veteran and a resident of Joliet until he retired from the Joliet Fire Department and moved to Florida.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Louise Hennessy; his loving children, James, Donald (Noemi) of Joliet, Patrick of North Carolina and Jeffery (Tami) of Texas; and many cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Graveside service with full military honors will be held in Florida.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 15, 2019
