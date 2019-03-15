|
|
Harold J. Brady
Born: March 19, 1933
Died: March 6, 2019
Harold J. Brady, born March 19, 1933 at age 85, passed away on March 6, 2019.
He was a Navy veteran and a resident of Joliet until he retired from the Joliet Fire Department and moved to Florida.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Louise Hennessy; his loving children, James, Donald (Noemi) of Joliet, Patrick of North Carolina and Jeffery (Tami) of Texas; and many cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside service with full military honors will be held in Florida.
Published in The Herald-News on Mar. 15, 2019