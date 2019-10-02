|
Harold Stainbrook
Born: November 25, 1925 in Gila, IL
Died: September 29, 2019; in Wilmington, IL
Age 93 of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home.
Born November 25, 1925 in Gila, IL, Harold Glenn was a son of Marion and Bertha L. (Kennedy) Stainbrook. He was raised in the Effingham and Casey area and went on to honorably serve in the US Army during WWII. Harold worked as an auto mechanic all of his life and was the owner and operator of Harold and Bob's Service Station in Wilmington. He was a member of the Wilmington VFW, First Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, National Rifle Association and the Will County Farm Bureau. In addition, Harold sat on the board of directors for the 1st Savings and Loan in Wilmington.
One who loved to tinker, Harold enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and working around his horse farm.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Ann (n e Parkinson) who he married November 4, 1969; daughter, Dolores Jean Kaitschuck; grandson, Dale (Tammie) Rawls; great grandchildren: Kodi and Cheyenne; one brother, Bob (Marie) Stainbrook and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Joan and Dell Raridon all of Wilmington, as well as numerous nieces and nephews including Linda Raridon-Duke.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents: Marion Stainbrook and Bertha Stainbrook-Potter; one son, Daniel Gula, Jr. and three sisters: Gertrude Stein, Edna Drowns and Ruby Hanson.
The family will receive friends at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Rd. in Wilmington for a visitation on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:30 a.m.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Harold's memory to the .
Harold's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Harold-StainbrookFuneral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Baskerville Funeral Home in Wilmington. (815-476-2181)
Published in The Herald-News on Oct. 2, 2019