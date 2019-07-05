Harold Windom



Born: September 20, 1949; in Galesburg, IL



Died: July 1, 2019; in Wilmington, IL



Harold "Tink" Windom



Age 69 of Wilmington, passed away, July 1, 2019 at his home.



Born September 20, 1949 in Galesburg, IL, Harold Leroy was a son of Robert Eugene and Mary Pearl (Wallace) Windom. He was raised and educated in Wilmington, and went on to honorably serve in the US Navy aboard the USS Midway during Vietnam.



Harold worked for Electro-Motive in LaGrange for 32 years until his retirement, and was a member of the Wilmington V.F.W. Post 5422 and the Wilmington Moose Lodge #241. In his free time Tink enjoyed being on a dune buggy, golfing and playing pool on a league. He will most be remembered for his love of holiday's and spending time with family.



Survivors include his wife Paula (Rodgers) Windom; children: Richard (Sasha) Leadingham of Burr Ridge and Bill (Hannah) Crews of Union Hill; grandchildren: Tailor, Ella and Olivia Leadingham and Brayden, Skylar and Layla Crews; sister, Pam (Roger) Hartwell, and brother, Rick (Diana) Windom, both of Minooka, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Harold was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Malyn and three brothers: Robert, Danny and Mike Windom.



Visitation will be Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road in Wilmington.



Funeral services will follow Monday morning in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m, and burial with full military honors will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.



Preferred memorials may be to Joliet Area Community Hospice or to a charity of the donor's choosing.



Harold's Memorial Page: www.BaskervilleFH.com/notices/Harold-Windom Published in The Herald-News on July 5, 2019