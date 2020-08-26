Haroldeen Rozanski
Haroldeen "Deen" Rozanski, (nee Walsmith), age 93 of Homer Glen, IL and Sun City, AZ, passed away August 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Wilma Walsmith. Deen is survived by her beloved husband, Tom; loving children, Kevin Mettille, Jana (Steve) Foreman, Linda (Randy) Frankum, and Denise Woodrum; grandchildren, Ashly (Jim) Nicely, Carli (Jerry) Molenaar, Steven (Clair) Foreman, and Jersey Butts; great-grandchildren, Cassidy Molenaar, Camille Molenaar, Casey Molenaar, Steven Foreman, James Foreman, and Sidney Grace Butts; and one sister, Lila Corrigan.
Deen was an avid golfer. She liked to ski, garden, and travel. Deen and her husband Tom traveled to all 50 states and to many countries around the world. She took many pictures of all their vacations together.
There will be a visitation held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME & HERITAGE CREMATORY, 1105 E. 9TH STREET, LOCKPORT with a chapel service following at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Romeoville, IL.
Relatives and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at: www.oneilfuneralhome.com
Masks and social distancing are required for all services.