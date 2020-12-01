Harriet Dolosic
(Nee Wagner)
Born: Date; In Town
Died: Date; In Town
Age 99, late of Lockport, passed away peacefully in her home November 27, 2020, with her family by her side. In her long, extraordinary life she was a blessing and inspiration to her family and all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, son Jimmy and her grandson Kenny.
Harriet is survived by her son Tom (Carol)Dolosic, daughters Kathy (Denny) Wruk, Sue Dolosic and Sandy (Phil) Williams; three grandchildren Michael (Vanessa) Williams, Melissa (Pat) Zedrow, Kelli (Brian) Featherstone; six great grandchildren who brought great joy to her life.
A special thank you to Natalie and Barb from Joliet Area Community Hospice who supported us and provided such great compassion and care.
"SAY NOT IN GRIEF SHE IS NO MORE, BUT IN THANKFULNESS THAT SHE LIVES"
In lieu of Flowers Memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Private family service will be held.
Arrangements entrusted to O'NEIL FUNERAL HOME, LOCKPORT IL.
Family and Friends can sign the guestbook at www.oneilfuneralhome.com