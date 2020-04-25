Home

Age 90, of New Lenox, passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2020. Harriet was born in Boulder Junction, Wisconsin to the late Chares and Viola (nee Hinton) Obinger.

Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Koller; loving mother of the late Richard W. Koller, Kathleen (Bob) Weems, Ellen (Aziz Barzi) Koller, and Allan (Debra) Koller; cherished grandmother of Ashley Koller, Jason Koller, Todd Weems, Stacy (David) Kosydar, Kristin (Yeswanth) Nadella, and Parisa Barzi; great grandmother of Brayden Koller and Emily Kosydar; dear sister of Cora Grimaldi.

Harriet was a New Lenox resident since 1953. Harriet received her teaching degree from Central State College (UW-Stevens Point) in 1951. She was very proud of her Wisconsin roots and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Donations to the United Methodist Church of New Lenox or the New Lenox Fire Department would be appreciated.

For information, www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or

815-485-3700.
Published in The Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2020
