Harry C. McSteen
Harry C. McSteen, age 83, late of Channahon, and formerly of Joliet, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Born in Chicago, he was the son of the late Harry J. and Angela McSteen, living in Joliet since 1965. He was a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and was commissioned as a Surface Warfare Officer in the United States Navy. Following his services he attended Loyola Law School graduating in 1965. He served the Will County community for over 40 years, retiring from the practice of law in 2007.
Over the years he served as President of the Will County Bar Association, and was instrumental in bringing the first computers to the Will County Law Library. With fellow attorneys Ray Bolden and Stuart Kroesch, he established and obtained funding for the Will County Legal Assistance Program, now Prairie Legal Services, whose mission is to offer free legal services for low income persons and persons over 60 who have serious civil legal problems.
A long time volunteer for Easterseals, he served as a board member and President of Easterseals Joliet Region, and later served as Treasurer of the Illinois State Easterseals Society.
In his free time, Harry enjoyed sailing and snow skiing with his family and friends for more than 35 years.
He is survived by his loving and wonderful wife of over 60 years, Eileen of Channahon; six children, Anne (Carey) Tengler of Denver, CO, Harry R. (Marilyn) McSteen of Channahon, Mary (Bill) Wren of Plainfield, Ray (Wendy) McSteen of Channahon, Patrick (Meeri) McSteen of Espoo, Finland and Michael (Kim) McSteen of Plainfield; 13 grandchildren and his great granddaughter.
Preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Carol Koehler of Kansas City, Kansas.
The family would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation for all of the dedicated and compassionate caregivers who helped Harry on his journey.
Visitation for Harry C. McSteen will be held Friday, October 9th, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Road, (at Essington Road), Joliet. In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, a 50 person capacity at one time will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Jude Catholic Church for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Maixmum capacity of a 100 guests. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to Easterseals of Joliet Region or Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. For more information, please call (815) 741-5500 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
