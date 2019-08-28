The Herald-News Obituaries
Services
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
Harry E. Whitney


1943 - 2019
Harry E. Whitney Obituary
Harry E. Whitney

Born: October 9, 1943; in Chicago, IL

Died: August 26, 2019; in Joliet, IL

Harry E. Whitney, age 75, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL, passed away peacefully after a courageous four-month battle with cancer on August 26, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. He was born on October 9, 1943 in Chicago,IL.

Harry is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Donna (nee Driscoll); his loving children, Laura (Michael) Getz of North Aurora, IL, Jill (Kevin) Keay of Plainfield, IL and Robert (Tricia) Whitney of Plainfield, IL; his cherished grandchildren, Alyssa Getz, Kendyl, Madison and Kyle Keay, Rylee, Ethan, Olivia and Emma Whitney; his dear sister, Elaine (Frank) Powers; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry E. Whitney, Sr. and Dorothy Ann Whitney; and his brother, PFC Robert Whitney.

Harry grew up in Riverdale, IL. Around the age of 21 he began a lifelong career in the food distribution industry and was proud to work for Frito-Lay and Hostess and then operate his own Pepperidge Farm franchise since 2003. He enjoyed playing golf and cheering for his White Sox, Bears and Blackhawks. Harry loved sports and coached flag football and basketball at St. Mary Immaculate School, and baseball through the Plainfield Park District. He treasured every moment watching his grandchildren at their many different sporting events. He enjoyed listening to 1950's music, especially his favorite entertainer, Elvis Presley. Harry also enjoyed his countless summer days and the many memories made at their"weekend home" in Edgerton, WI. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Harry's life, memorials maybe made o the .

Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2:00 until 8:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. A celebration of Harry's life will be held at 7:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. John Regan officiating. A private family interment will be at St. Mary Immaculate Cemetery at a later date. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in The Herald-News on Aug. 28, 2019
