Harry L. Cobourn, age 92, late of Senior Star at Weber Place in Romeoville and a former longtime Joliet resident, passed away peacefully Friday, June 14, 2019. Born on July 4, 1926 in Cisne, IL, he was the son of the late David and Velma (nee Miles) Cobourn. Harry was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran, serving his country in World War II. He retired from Caterpillar, Inc. in 1983 as a Manufacturing Manager and Engineer. The highlight of his 40 year career with Cat was opening plants in both Sao Paulo and Piracicaba, Brazil. Harry often reflected on the two years he and his family spent in both locales. His community service included being a former president of the Manufacturing Engineers; he also previously served as president of the Little League, the Babe Ruth League, Troy School District Board of Education, and as a chairman of the Will County Red Cross Board.



Harry is survived by his five children, Diane (Jim) McDonald of Shorewood, IL, Greg (Yvonne) Cobourn of O'Fallon, MO, Richard (Esther) Cobourn of Scottsdale, AZ, Kelly (Kevin) Oglesby of Phoenix, AZ and Dawn (Kerry) Deufel of Plainfield, IL; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and several nieces and a nephew.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Joan M. (nee Deer) Cobourn (2017); his parents; a brother, Eldon Cobourn; and a sister, Ethel McCraith.



Visitation for Harry L. Cobourn will be held on Tuesday, June, 18, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until services begin at 11:00 a.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Rds., Joliet. Entombment at Woodlawn Memorial Park with full Military Honors under the auspices of the United States Marine Corps will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name to the Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated.