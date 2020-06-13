Harry R. Geyer



Born: February 8, 1934; in Chicago, IL



Died: June 8, 2020; in New Lenox, IL



Passed away June 8, 2020 in New Lenox, IL after a brief illness.



Survived by his wife of 63 years, Marion (nee Nelson); his children, Carrie Burns, Mark (Rita), Scott (Julie), Dean (Julie), Eric (Sandy); his grandchildren, Anna Geyer; Megan (Ryan) Smith, Matthew (Courtney) Geyer, and Michael Geyer; Ryan (Emily) Geyer, Steve Geyer, and Tyler (Mabel) Geyer; 4 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Ross (Marsha) Nelson; several loving nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his canine pal, Ricky.



Harry was born February 8, 1934 in Chicago to Harry and Katherine (Gasar) Geyer. In 1950, Harry obtained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. He served in the Navy for 4 years on the USS Jarvis. He was a member of the New Lenox Methodist Church. Member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 73 in Chicago.



For the past 40 years, Harry enjoyed spending his summers with Marion at their cottage in Three Lakes, Wisconsin boating, fishing, and visiting with family and friends.



A small service for family will be held at New Lenox United Methodist Church. A formal memorial service will take place at a later date at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Art Nelson Scholarship Fund In care of the New Lenox United Methodist Church, 339 W. Haven Ave, New Lenox, IL 60451; 815-485-8271. Arrangements made by Hickey Memorial Chapels, New Lenox, IL 815-485-8697





