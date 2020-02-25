|
Harry Vassilopoulos
Age 70, of Wilmington, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Harry was born in Chicago, the son of the late Dino and Mary Vassilopoulos. He was raised in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago.
Harry relocated to California to pursue new adventures. Upon the death of his father, he returned to Chicago to help his mother run the Three Rivers Marina. Harry proudly maintained the marina for the rest of his days, much to the delight of his many clients.
He is survived by his brother and two sisters, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, John.
A Memorial Gathering for Harry will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd. (at Essington Rd.), Joliet, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Published in The Herald-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020